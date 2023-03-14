Madison County Courier

BLOTTER: Oneida Police Dep’t March 3 to 9, 2023

Mar 14, 2023

March 3

  • Lacy M. Harris, 36, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
  • Chad M. Emmons, 34, of Oneida, was arrested for fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property (a class E felony) and petit larceny. He was also arrested on a bench warrant for third-degree burglary (a class D felony), fourth-degree grand larceny (a class E felony) and fourth-degree criminal mischief. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

March 4, 2023

  • Korral J. Wallis, 22, of Oriskany Falls, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
  • John A. Durr, 27, of Canastota, was arrested for fourth-degree criminal mischief. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Dan Fassett, 61, of Syracuse, was issued a traffic ticket for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
  • Raymond D. Ott, 52, of Camden, was issued an appearance ticket for forcible touching.
  • Scott A. Pickard Jr., 39, of Oneida, was arrested for endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

March 5

  • Richard I. Wooden, 36, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for first-degree criminal contempt. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Jeffrey M. Schiavetta, 29, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for fourth-degree grand larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

March 6

  • Jhimaal M. Lasco, 31, of Rome, was arrested on a superior court arrest warrant for third-degree grand larceny and petit larceny. He was arraigned in Madison County Court and released on his own recognizance.

March 7

  • Haylee R. Diaz, 33, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for overtime parking and four counts of all night parking.

March 8

  • Robert A. Yost, 31, of Oneida, was arrested for third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

March 9

  • Jamie L. Procopio, 43, of Camillus, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
  • Kyley Eldridge, 34, of Oneida, was arrested for making a terroristic threat (a class D felony) and second-degree obstructing governmental administration. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

