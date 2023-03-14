National Historic Marker Day welcomes volunteers

Participants help beautify their communities, learn about local history

Volunteers across the U.S. can give back to their communities by participating in the third annual National Historic Marker Day Friday, April 28.

National Historic Marker Day is a service-oriented event that encourages residents to help beautify their communities by cleaning historic markers and to learn about local history. Held each year on the last Friday of April, this fun and family-friendly celebration is open to everyone. In 2021, the William G. Pomeroy Foundation, a philanthropic organization based in Syracuse, established National Historic Marker Day as a way for communities to celebrate, preserve and learn about history.

“Historic markers have an important role in communities, such as educating the public, encouraging pride of place and promoting local tourism,” said Pomeroy Foundation Director of Strategic Initiatives Deryn Pomeroy. “But without the proper care and maintenance, markers will begin to deteriorate. National Historic Marker Day is an excellent opportunity to help keep markers in good condition so they can be enjoyed now and by future generations.”

Interested volunteers can learn more about the event and access free resources by visiting wgpfoundation.org and clicking on the official National Historic Marker Day page.

The webpage offers a downloadable volunteer kit that includes a step-by-step guide to cleaning markers, information about how to plan your service project, lesson plans and kid-friendly activities for students and tips for publicizing your volunteer efforts.

The page also provides a place for participants to register to volunteer.

Individuals and groups that officially register will have the opportunity to receive branded stickers, a cleaning cloth and a cleaning brush while supplies last. Registered volunteers will be eligible for service awards following National Historic Marker Day. Complete details are available HERE.

People engage with markers everywhere, from neighborhoods and parks to country roads and historic sites. According to The Historical Marker Database (HMdb.org), there are more than 174,000 markers in the U.S. To locate markers in your area, visit HMdb.org or click HERE.

Volunteers should comply with their local safety and parking regulations, as well as seek permission when planning their marker cleaning project.

