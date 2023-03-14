Madison County Courier

PAC 99 schedule week of March 12, 2023

Mar 14, 2023

Tuesday, March 14

  • 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Village of Canastota budget workshop of March 6
  • 10 a.m., 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.: Canastota Village Board of Trustees meeting of March 6
  • 11:07 a.m., 4:07 p.m. and 9:07 p.m.: Oneida Common Council meeting of March 7

Wednesday, March 15

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Oneida Public Library Speakers: Max Smith – “Peterboro” March 9
  • 9:51 a.m., 2:51 p.m. and 7:51 p.m.: Airplane Tales with Jim Coulthart at Oneida-Madison BOCES March 7
  • 11:08 a.m., 4:08 p.m. and 9:08 p.m.: Oneida City Police Department swearing-in ceremonies of March 9

Thursday, March 16

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Gerrit Smith Birthday Celebration at Smithfield Community Center, March 4

