Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

BLOTTER: Oneida Police Dep’t March 10 – 17, 2023

Bymartha

Mar 20, 2023

March 10

  • Paul J. Melendez, 54, of Oneida, was issued traffic tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and no brake light.
  • Jamie L. Lowery, 47, of Blossvale, was issued traffic tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
  • Bruce A. Joslyn Jr., 39, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny. He was also arrested on an arrest warrant for fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

March 11

  • Jabari G. Prince, 43, of Utica, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of possession/consumption of alcohol in public.
  • Marian I. Ruszala, 52, of Frankfort, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.

March 12

  • Tarell A. Preston, 28, of Utica, was arrested on an arrest warrant for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

March 13

  • Tyler J. Featherly, 30, of Oneida, was issued two separate criminal summons. One was for second-degree harassment and the other for second-degree menacing: weapon.
  • George R. Lighthall Sr., 57, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for second-degree harassment.

March 14

  • Patrick C. Christensen, 29, of Oneida, was issued traffic tickets for inadequate exhaust, unlicensed operator and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
  • A male juvenile, 14, of Oneida, was issued a juvenile appearance ticket for fourth-degree criminal mischief.

March 17

  • Kimberly L. Jones, 39, was arrested on a bench warrant for resisting arrest, second-degree harassment and disorderly conduct: unreasonable noise. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

By martha

Related Post

Top Story

Troopers seek assistance locating trailer

Mar 21, 2023 martha
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

BLOTTER: Madison County Sheriff March 16 – 19

Mar 21, 2023 martha
Fitness, Health & Wellbeing Top Story

Karing Kitchen’s annual sleep out March 24

Mar 21, 2023 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Top Story

Troopers seek assistance locating trailer

Mar 21, 2023
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

BLOTTER: Madison County Sheriff March 16 – 19

Mar 21, 2023
Fitness, Health & Wellbeing Top Story

Karing Kitchen’s annual sleep out March 24

Mar 21, 2023
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

BLOTTER: Oneida Police Dep’t March 10 – 17, 2023

Mar 20, 2023