BLOTTER: Oneida Police Dep’t March 10 – 17, 2023

March 10
- Paul J. Melendez, 54, of Oneida, was issued traffic tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and no brake light.
- Jamie L. Lowery, 47, of Blossvale, was issued traffic tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
- Bruce A. Joslyn Jr., 39, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny. He was also arrested on an arrest warrant for fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
March 11
- Jabari G. Prince, 43, of Utica, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of possession/consumption of alcohol in public.
- Marian I. Ruszala, 52, of Frankfort, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
March 12
- Tarell A. Preston, 28, of Utica, was arrested on an arrest warrant for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
March 13
- Tyler J. Featherly, 30, of Oneida, was issued two separate criminal summons. One was for second-degree harassment and the other for second-degree menacing: weapon.
- George R. Lighthall Sr., 57, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for second-degree harassment.
March 14
- Patrick C. Christensen, 29, of Oneida, was issued traffic tickets for inadequate exhaust, unlicensed operator and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
- A male juvenile, 14, of Oneida, was issued a juvenile appearance ticket for fourth-degree criminal mischief.
March 17
- Kimberly L. Jones, 39, was arrested on a bench warrant for resisting arrest, second-degree harassment and disorderly conduct: unreasonable noise. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.