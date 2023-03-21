Madison County Courier

Karing Kitchen’s annual sleep out March 24

Mar 21, 2023

Karing Kitchen’s announced its annual sleep out that raises awareness of homelessness and those unhoused in Madison County will be held from 7 p.m. Friday, March 24, through 7 a.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023.

Are you willing to take the challenge this year? Ask a friend, a family member, “Have you ever worried about making your rent or mortgage payment? Had to stay with a friend or family member?” Having these conversations help create a bridge and change the stigmatizing preconceptions.

Together, we are a community. Together, we make a difference in the lives we touch. Together, our conversations break down the barriers. Together, we stand stronger.

So take the challenge. Together, let’s start the conversation and break down the barriers.

Together, we can change the stigmatizing preconceptions.

