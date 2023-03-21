Madison County Courier

BLOTTER: Madison County Sheriff March 16 – 19

Mar 21, 2023

March 16

  • John A. Aylesworth, 56, of Earlville, was charged with fourth-degree welfare fraud and fourth-degree grand larceny, both class E felonies.
  • Bret E. Frigon, 31, of Kirkville, was arrested on a warrant for failure to obey a child support order.
  • Daniel L. Taylor, 38, of Brookfield, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment (physical contact).
  • Joshua A Drummond, 34, of Cazenovia, was arrested on a bench warrant.

March 17

  • Janine A. Powell, 23, of Oneida, was charged with criminal possession of a firearm (a class E felony, fourth-degree criminal possession of a firearm/knife and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (both class A misdemeanors), driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or greater (both unclassified misdemeanors), failure to dim lights, failure to keep right on a two-lane road, drinking alcohol or using cannabis in a motor vehicle and operating a moving motor vehicle while using a portable electronic device.

March 18

  • Dylan R. McNabb, 30, of Wampsville, was arrested on a bench warrant.
  • Chloe C. Stone, 23, of DeRuyter, was charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 years old and second-degree harassment (physical contact).

March 19

  • Michael J. McGarvey, 43, of Bridgeport, was charged with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor; failure to keep right on a two-lane road and refusal to take a breath test.
  • Austin J. Murray, 23, of Oneida, was arrested on a warrant.

