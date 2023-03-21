BLOTTER: Madison County Sheriff March 16 – 19

March 16
- John A. Aylesworth, 56, of Earlville, was charged with fourth-degree welfare fraud and fourth-degree grand larceny, both class E felonies.
- Bret E. Frigon, 31, of Kirkville, was arrested on a warrant for failure to obey a child support order.
- Daniel L. Taylor, 38, of Brookfield, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment (physical contact).
- Joshua A Drummond, 34, of Cazenovia, was arrested on a bench warrant.
March 17
- Janine A. Powell, 23, of Oneida, was charged with criminal possession of a firearm (a class E felony, fourth-degree criminal possession of a firearm/knife and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (both class A misdemeanors), driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or greater (both unclassified misdemeanors), failure to dim lights, failure to keep right on a two-lane road, drinking alcohol or using cannabis in a motor vehicle and operating a moving motor vehicle while using a portable electronic device.
March 18
- Dylan R. McNabb, 30, of Wampsville, was arrested on a bench warrant.
- Chloe C. Stone, 23, of DeRuyter, was charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 years old and second-degree harassment (physical contact).
March 19
- Michael J. McGarvey, 43, of Bridgeport, was charged with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor; failure to keep right on a two-lane road and refusal to take a breath test.
- Austin J. Murray, 23, of Oneida, was arrested on a warrant.