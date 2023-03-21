Madison County Courier

Troopers seek assistance locating trailer

Mar 21, 2023

Equipment stolen from Westmoreland between Feb. 25 and March 20

State police in Marcy are attempting to locate an 18-foot trailer that was stolen from a family farm on Eureka Road in the town of Westmoreland sometime between Feb. 25 and March 20, 2023.

The trailer is an 18-foot 2022 Big Tex Equipment Trailer bearing New York trailer plate CC68818, has only one working tail lamp and is missing the bottle jacks at the rear, which were previously broken off.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact New York State Police Headquarters in Oneida at 315.366.6000.

