BLOTTER: Oneida Police March 17-24, 2023

Mar 27, 2023

March 17

  • Luciano M. Cinquemani, 38, of Oneida, was arrested for second-degree criminal contempt. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Eric W. Hertel, 26, of Oneida, was arrested for three counts of second-degree menacing: weapon, three counts of reckless endangerment (a class D felony), three counts of second-degree assault (a class E felony), three counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

March 18

  • Alexander L. Hinton, 28, of Oneida Castle, was issued traffic tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and operating an uninspected motor vehicle.
  • Marie K. Fournier, 32, of Rome, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
  • Kyle D. Ingram, 24, of Rome, was arrested for second-degree criminal contempt. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Dylan R. McNabb, 30, of Wampsville, was arrested on a bench warrant for third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

March 19

  • Austin J. Murray, 23, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for second-degree harassment and fourth-degree criminal mischief. He was also arrested on a second arrest warrant for petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

March 21

  • Joshua A. Eberle, 22, of Rome, was arrested on an arrest warrant for fourth-degree grand larceny (a class E felony). He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Timothy K. Bellrose, 55, of Oneida, was arrested for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
  • Kimberly L. Jones, 39, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for second-degree harassment.

March 22

  • Alissa C. Snyder, 21, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for falsely reporting an incident and filing a false written statement. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Frederick F. Wilmer Jr., 46, was arrested on an arrest warrant for criminal trespass. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

March 23

  • Albert H. Joslyn, Jr., of Rome, was arrested for driving while intoxicated: first offense, driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 of 1 percent or more, failure to stop at a stop sign and imprudent speed. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Christopher M. Derosa, 36, of Canastota, was arrested on a bench warrant for second-degree criminal trespass. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

March 24

  • Michael P. Curtis, 41, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and failure to stop at a stop sign.
  • Scott C. Colvin, 48, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for unlicensed dog.

