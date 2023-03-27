BLOTTER: Oneida Police March 17-24, 2023

March 17
- Luciano M. Cinquemani, 38, of Oneida, was arrested for second-degree criminal contempt. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Eric W. Hertel, 26, of Oneida, was arrested for three counts of second-degree menacing: weapon, three counts of reckless endangerment (a class D felony), three counts of second-degree assault (a class E felony), three counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
March 18
- Alexander L. Hinton, 28, of Oneida Castle, was issued traffic tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and operating an uninspected motor vehicle.
- Marie K. Fournier, 32, of Rome, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Kyle D. Ingram, 24, of Rome, was arrested for second-degree criminal contempt. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Dylan R. McNabb, 30, of Wampsville, was arrested on a bench warrant for third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
March 19
- Austin J. Murray, 23, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for second-degree harassment and fourth-degree criminal mischief. He was also arrested on a second arrest warrant for petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
March 21
- Joshua A. Eberle, 22, of Rome, was arrested on an arrest warrant for fourth-degree grand larceny (a class E felony). He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Timothy K. Bellrose, 55, of Oneida, was arrested for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Kimberly L. Jones, 39, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for second-degree harassment.
March 22
- Alissa C. Snyder, 21, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for falsely reporting an incident and filing a false written statement. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Frederick F. Wilmer Jr., 46, was arrested on an arrest warrant for criminal trespass. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
March 23
- Albert H. Joslyn, Jr., of Rome, was arrested for driving while intoxicated: first offense, driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 of 1 percent or more, failure to stop at a stop sign and imprudent speed. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Christopher M. Derosa, 36, of Canastota, was arrested on a bench warrant for second-degree criminal trespass. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
March 24
- Michael P. Curtis, 41, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and failure to stop at a stop sign.
- Scott C. Colvin, 48, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for unlicensed dog.