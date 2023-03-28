Canastota Public Library announces budget hearing

The Canastota Public Library Board of Trustees will hold an informational meeting about the fiscal year 2023-24 budget at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

The budget will remain the same as last year: $334,822; pursuant to state Education Law 259, the library has a perpetual levy until the budget amount is changed.

The budget hearing will be held in the Carnegie Room, second floor of the library, and questions will be answered at that time.

Copies of the budget are available at the main desk of the library or the business office at Roberts Street School.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related