Attorney General announces investigation

James says state is scrutinizing Madison County tax preparation and insurance services firm; clients raised concerns about practices and recently disclosed information

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced her office’s investigation into a Madison County tax preparation and insurance services firm, the Offices of Miles B. Marshall, Inc. and M. Burton Marshall.

Recent concerns raised by New York consumers who relied on the firm for various services have been reported to local and state law enforcement. The Office of the Attorney General is investigating this matter and working closely with the Madison County District Attorney’s Office and other partners in law enforcement.

“Learning that the people you entrust with your finances and investments may be misusing your hard-earned money is scary and concerning,” James said. “My office has been notified of multiple complaints regarding potential irregularities at the Offices of Miles B. Marshall, Inc. and M. Burton Marshall, and we are committed to conducting a thorough investigation of this matter.

“Our investigators will continue their work, and I urge anyone who has not already contacted law enforcement regarding this matter to reach out to my office immediately.”

James thanked the Madison County District Attorney’s Office, the Hamilton Police Department and state police for their assistance.

Those who have not yet reached out to law enforcement are asked to contact MBMarshall.complaint@ag.ny.gov.

Earlier this month, James issued a consumer alert to remind New Yorkers how to protect themselves from tax scams and offered tips and information on various resources available this tax season. She also provided tips to protect consumers and highlight deceptive tax schemes. In May 2022, James secured $141 million for millions of Americans who were deceived by TurboTax into paying for tax services that should have been free.

