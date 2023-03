The Munnsville Volunteer Fire Department will host a Palm Sunday Ham Dinner from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 2, 2023.

The all-you-can-eat buffet will include sliced ham, mashed potatoes, vegetables, rolls, pickles, applesauce, salad, drinks and dessert. Adults are $16; 6 to 12 years old are $9, and children under 6 are $5.

