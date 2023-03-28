Madison County Courier

Back Roads Tavern owner arrested for tax fraud

Mar 28, 2023

On March 28, 2023, members of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division arrested 49-year-old Douglas R. Case of Oneida, owner of Back Roads Tavern, for tax fraud. 

Case was arrested following a lengthy investigation into alleged tax law violations occurring at the bar and restaurant located at 4299 Canal Road in Lenox. It is alleged that Case failed to file or pay sales tax regarding the business for the period encompassing June 1, 2017, through Feb. 29, 2020.

In all, total taxes due to New York state exceeded $68,000.

Following investigation into the aforementioned allegations, Case was charged with one count of second-degree grand larceny (a class C felony) and eight counts of third-degree criminal tax fraud (a class D felony); he was arraigned in Lenox Town Court and released on his own recognizance.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the investigation by the state Department of Taxation and Finance – Criminal Investigations Unit and the Madison County District Attorney’s Office.

