ARISE at the Farm offers Memory Care Corral

Program for individuals living with dementia and their caregivers

Therapeutic equine-assisted services at ARISE at the Farm may reduce isolation, depression and stress. The Memory Care Corral is a customized program for individuals living with dementia and their caregivers.

Guided sessions with horses provide both the individual with memory loss and their loved-one with therapeutic, non-riding activities. These sessions enable them to better communicate and support each other. The human-horse connection helps participants feel relaxed, confident and happy.

Upcoming sessions run April 7 through May 19, 2023; no horse-handling experience necessary.

Ninety-minute sessions are held at ARISE at the Farm, 1972 New Boston Road, Chittenango.

All activities are ground-based (no riding).

All sessions are for both the individual with memory loss and a caregiver.

Cost is $10 per person ($20 per session for two participants).

For more information or to pre-register, email rebecca.schafer@ariseinc.org or call 315.671.2974.

