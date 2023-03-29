Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Fitness, Health & Wellbeing Top Story

ARISE at the Farm offers Memory Care Corral

Bymartha

Mar 29, 2023

Program for individuals living with dementia and their caregivers

Therapeutic equine-assisted services at ARISE at the Farm may reduce isolation, depression and stress. The Memory Care Corral is a customized program for individuals living with dementia and their caregivers.

Guided sessions with horses provide both the individual with memory loss and their loved-one with therapeutic, non-riding activities. These sessions enable them to better communicate and support each other. The human-horse connection helps participants feel relaxed, confident and happy.

  • Upcoming sessions run April 7 through May 19, 2023; no horse-handling experience necessary.
  • Ninety-minute sessions are held at ARISE at the Farm, 1972 New Boston Road, Chittenango.
  • All activities are ground-based (no riding).
  • All sessions are for both the individual with memory loss and a caregiver.
  • Cost is $10 per person ($20 per session for two participants).

For more information or to pre-register, email rebecca.schafer@ariseinc.org or call 315.671.2974.

By martha

Related Post

Libraries Top Story

Caz Public Library April 2023 schedule of events

Mar 29, 2023 martha
Ag, Farming & Gardening Top Story

USDA: Distressed farmers to get additional aid

Mar 29, 2023 martha
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Back Roads Tavern owner arrested for tax fraud

Mar 28, 2023 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Libraries Top Story

Caz Public Library April 2023 schedule of events

Mar 29, 2023
Fitness, Health & Wellbeing Top Story

ARISE at the Farm offers Memory Care Corral

Mar 29, 2023
Ag, Farming & Gardening Top Story

USDA: Distressed farmers to get additional aid

Mar 29, 2023
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Back Roads Tavern owner arrested for tax fraud

Mar 28, 2023