Caz Public Library April 2023 schedule of events

Family Movie Night | Friday, March 31, 5 p.m., Betsy Kennedy Community Room: Watch four friends and a dog as they have to work together to solve mysteries in this 2002 live action film. Popcorn will be provided. Rated PG.

Building Block Party | Monday, April 3, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Betsy Kennedy Community Room: Stop in and play with the library’s collection of building blocks of all types.

Egg Hunt for Under-3s | Tuesday, April 4, 11 to 11:30 a.m., Library’s Side Garden. Rain location at noon in the Story Garden: Join Ms. Jenna and Ms. Debora in the library’s garden to search for eggs. Eggs will contain small treats and be hidden at toddler-height.

Egg Hunt for 3+ | Tuesday, April 4, noon to 12:30 p.m., Creekside Park. Rain location at 1 p.m., Betsy Kennedy Community Room: Join Ms. Jenna and Ms. Debora at Creekside Park to search for eggs. Eggs will contain small treats.

Cat Cafe with Wayward Paws | Wednesday, April 5, 3 p.m., Betsy Kennedy Community Room: Join the Wayward Paws Rescue Cat ambassadors and their humans to learn about their mission and snuggle with the kitties.

Family Storytime | Wednesdays, April 5, 12, 19 and 26 at 10:30 a.m., Story Garden: Join Ms. Jenna for stories and songs and family fun.

Preschool Story Hour | Thursdays, April 13, 20 and 27 at1 p.m., Story Garden: Join Ms. Debora in reading books for preschoolers, with activities and a new theme each week.

Sensory Play Time | Thursday, April 6 and 20 at 10:30 a.m., Story Garden: Spend time using all your senses to explore with your little one. Each session offers activities with different textures, shapes and colors for your child to explore. This program is best suited for children ages 18 months to 3 years.

Bunny Scavenger Hunt | April 3 through 10: Explore the library looking for clues to complete a puzzle. Once finished, pick up a small prize at the desk.

Teen Take-Out Subscription Boxes | Pick up April 3 through 7: Students who registered for the April box may pick up their boxes during the week of April 3. Books in the kits are checked out for three weeks. The theme for April is “Poetry.”

Wild & Wonderful Readers | Tuesday, April 4, 3:30 p.m., Story Garden: Join Ms. Jenna for a discussion of “Other Words for Home” by Jennifer Warga. Snacks and crafts will be provided. A copy of the book can be picked up at the circulation desk. Ages 10 to 13.

Baby Storytime | Tuesdays April 4, 11, 18 and 25 at 10:30 a.m., Story Garden: Bring your baby for a lapsit story time. Features interactive movement and singing. Children under 3 only.

Pokémon Club | Thursday, April 13, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Betsy Kennedy Community Room: Visit the library for a snack and Pokémon themed activities! Bring any cool cards you are interested in showing. Ages 8 to 12.

Caz Cooks Cookbook Club | Tuesday, April 11, 5 p.m., Betsy Kennedy Community Room: Do you love looking through cookbooks and trying new recipes? Join us to share meals from “Rachael Ray 365: No Repeats.” Space is limited, registration required. Cookbooks available for pickup at the circulation desk.

Teen Hangout | Thursday, April 20 from 4 to 5 p.m., Community Room: Join us each month for a snack, a craft and just to hangout. In April, we will play games and eat pizza. For students in seventh grade and older.

Tree Pickup | Friday, April 21, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Betsy Kennedy Community Room: Pick up your Earth Day tree and complete a craft. Participants will use found objects to make their crafts. Pre-registration for trees required.

Teen Take-Out Subscription Boxes | Registration begins April 14: Register for a monthly subscription box. Each take-out kit will include a library book (that will need to be returned), an easy craft, a snack and some surprise extras based on that month’s theme. The theme for May is science fiction. Interested students should fill out a registration form on our website, and the kit will be available for pickup May 8. Students grade seven and up.

Read with Alexander | Tuesday, April 18, 3:30 p.m., Story Garden: Join Alexander, a registered therapy dog, to share stories in a supportive and relaxed environment. This program is designed for children who are beginning readers to practice reading aloud to a non-judgmental listener.

Elementary Explorers | Thursday, April 27, 3:30 p.m., Betsy Kennedy Community Room: Each month on the fourth Thursday, Ms. Debora will be leading an exploration into something new with games and art projects. Join us in April to learn about and experience rainbows. Kindergarten through second-grade.

Let’s Talk Death And Dying: Funeral Planning | Monday, April 24, 10 a.m. to noon, Betsy Kennedy Community Room: This is the second in a series of talks sponsored by CRIS on end-of-life planning. Open to all, the speaker is Rebecca Roberts.

