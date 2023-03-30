Trout season opens April 1

Nearly 1.9 million catchable trout stocked statewide

State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos announced the April 1 start of the spring trout fishing season, which provides angling opportunities through DEC’s extensive stocking program and wild trout fisheries. DEC stocks nearly 1.9 million trout in waters statewide, beginning in March and lasting until early June.

“Since DEC updated regulations in 2021 to allow a catch-and-release season in the fall and winter months, anglers have the opportunity to fish for inland trout year-round,” Seggos said. “Even so, April 1 has a special meaning for anglers in New York, as the date signifies the start of a season full of promising fishing opportunities.”

Trout regulations

For decades, April 1 was the traditional “opening day” of inland trout fishing season. Now the date marks the opening of the harvest season after year-round fishing was greenlit on most streams in 2021, with the implementation of an Oct. 16 to March 31 “artificial lures only, catch-and-release” season.

Trout stocking

Beginning in March, DEC trout stocking was in full swing with 1,884,756 catchable brook, brown and rainbow trout stocked in ponds and streams across the state. ‘Stocked-Extended’ streams, listed in the Inland Trout Streams Regulations section of the freshwater fishing regulations guide, will receive fish every other week for two months to enhance season-long opportunities for angler success.

Most streams will also receive a seeding of larger stocked trout. Spring trout stocking lists, including the week of stocking for trout streams, can be found at dec.ny.gov/outdoor/30465.html.

Trout stream fishing opportunities

Last year, DEC added a new feature to its official HuntFishNY app called The Tackle Box. Fishing regulations, boating access and stocking information are all available in a map-based interface from the convenience of a smart phone.

Other features include driving directions to state boat launch sites and an offline feature that allows a user to access information when cell coverage isn’t available. The HuntFishNY app, which includes the Tackle Box, is free and available through the Apple Store and Google Play for anyone to download on their tablet or smart phone.

For more information on the HuntFishNY app and new Tackle Box feature, visit the DEC website at dec.ny.gov/outdoor/96470.html.

The popular Trout Stream Fishing Map on DECinfo Locator is also available. Anglers can view trout stream reaches, color-coded by management category, and fishing access associated with those reaches.

Links to the Trout Stream Fishing Map and a User Guide are available at dec.ny.gov/outdoor/122444.html; anglers are encouraged to check out these valuable resources when planning their next fishing trip.

2023 Freshwater Fishing Regulations Guide

A digital version of the new guide is available to download on the DEC website at dec.ny.gov/outdoor/7917.html. Hard copies of the guide are available wherever sporting licenses are sold. For locations, visit decals.licensing.east.kalkomey.com/vendor_location_search.

