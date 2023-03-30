DEC to close Region 6 seasonal access roads

Closures on March 31 are due to spring thaw ‘Mud Season’

The state Department of Environmental Conservation announced that effective Friday, March 31, 2023, Region 6 will be closing all gates to snowmobile trails and mud gates on seasonal access roads on Forest Preserve, State Forest and Conservation Easement lands due to spring thaw and muddy conditions.

DEC Region 6 is comprised of Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Herkimer and Oneida counties.

Motor vehicle use during the spring mud season damages roads, resulting in road opening delays. DEC will reopen the roads once they are dry enough to safely handle motor vehicle traffic and necessary maintenance is completed.

