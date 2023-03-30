Madison County Courier

45 Boy Scouts achieve rank of Eagle Scout in 2022

Mar 30, 2023

Leatherstocking Council, Boy Scouts of America, celebrates the Eagle Scout class of 2022

Forty-five scouts achieved BSA’s highest rank during calendar year 2022. On average, each scout donated or led a team of volunteers to donate more than 190 community service hours to 45 nonprofit organizations across our council.

Because many live two hours away, only about half attended the annual Eagle Scout recognition dinner at the Utica Maennerchor Hall in Marcy.

The Leatherstocking Council, BSA (leatherstockingcouncil.org) provides character development programs and leadership skills training to about 3,000 Scouting families across Delaware, Herkimer, Madison, Oneida, Otsego, Schoharie and parts of Lewis and Hamilton counties.

