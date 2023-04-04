Madison County Sheriff: ‘U Drive. U Text. U Pay.’

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office reminds motorists that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is promoting a distracted-driving awareness enforcement initiative April 3 through April 10, 2023. Distracted-driving is the leading cause of motor vehicle crashes nationwide.

The MCSO will participate in the nationwide effort to reduce distracted driving crashes that often result in needless death and injury. To help reduce the number of overall crashes in Madison County and promote voluntary compliance with the law, the Sheriff’s Office will be deploying dedicated traffic-enforcement patrols during this enforcement period.

The dedicated traffic-enforcement patrols will be targeting motorists who commit handheld device violations in addition to other observed violations commonly associated with distracted driving.

Grant money obtained from the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee fund the dedicated traffic patrols.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office encourages motorists to focus their attention on driving to help keep themselves and members of our community safe.

