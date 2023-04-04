BLOTTER: Oneida Police March 25 – April 2, 2023

March 25
- Brenden T. Powers, 22, of Sherrill, was issued traffic tickets for speed in zone and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
March 27
- Richard W. Miller, III, 31, of Utica, was arrested for second-degree criminal contempt. He was also arrested on an arrest warrant for fourth-degree stalking and second-degree criminal contempt. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Jeremy R. Emmons, 36, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for second-degree criminal contempt, endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree harassment and two counts of first-degree criminal contempt. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
March 28
- Floyd V. Curtis, Jr., 35, of Canastota, was arrested on a bench warrant for petit larceny, third-degree burglary and first-degree criminal contempt. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Shawn P. McCanney, 35, of Rome, was arrested on a bench warrant for petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
March 29
- John A. Durr, 27, of Canastota, was arrested on a bench warrant for criminal mischief. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Holly A. Weisbrod, 36, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for second-degree harassment.
March 30
- John A. Durr, 27, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
- Joshua L. Dixon, 32, of Oneida, was issued traffic tickets for reckless driving, moved from lane unsafely, failure to keep right and failure to use designated lane.
- Tyler J. Featherly, 30, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for second-degree harassment.
- Anton W. Souza-De-Lima, 24, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for third-degree criminal mischief.
March 31
- Dylan R. McNabb, 30, of Wampsville, was arrested on an arrest warrant for third-degree burglary and petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Cindy A. Vanvorst, 42, of Oneida, was issued traffic tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, unlicensed operator and no/inadequate headlights.
- Holly A. Hall, 35, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for public lewdness and three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
April 1
- Donald R. Badgley, 47, of Munnsville, was arrested on a superior court bench warrant for third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
- Nihada Sabanagic, 29, of Utica, was issued traffic tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and no/inadequate muffler.
- A male juvenile, 12, of Oneida, was issued a juvenile appearance ticket for petit larceny.
April 2
- Shawn P. Smith, 40, of Rome, was issued traffic tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and failure to stop at a stop sign.
- Mark W. Grass, 39, of Westdale, was issued traffic tickets for illegal signal: less than 100 feet, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and operating an uninspected motor vehicle.