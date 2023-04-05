Calling all Madison County youth artists

County Board of Elections wants 13 to 18-year-olds to design 2023 ‘I Voted’ sticker

Are you looking to share your creative and artistic abilities? When someone says ‘I Voted’ what comes to your mind?

Voters proudly wear and display their ‘I Voted’ sticker on social media, water bottles or shirts every year. This year, the Madison County Board of Elections is hoping that sticker will showcase local artwork by a Madison County youth. The Madison County Board of Elections Office is hosting an “I Voted” sticker art contest to help promote voting and increase engagement from younger audiences; the winning artwork will be featured on the “I Voted” sticker handed out to Madison County voters during the 2023 general election.

This contest is open to any resident, between the ages of 13 and 18, of Madison County or any student who attends a Madison County School District. Artwork should be submitted digitally to Madison County by June 1, 2023. From the submissions, six finalists will be chosen by the MOBOCES New Visions Law, Government, and Public Administration Class, along with members of the Madison County Board of Elections.

The finalists will be announced June 16, 2023.

The public will have a chance to vote on the top six designs in person during the primary elections beginning June 17 or online until July 21. The winner will be announced Aug. 1, 2023.

Artwork must be submitted digitally via email to pio@madisoncounty.ny.gov or through the online form at madisoncounty.ny.gov.

This contest is a new opportunity for our youth to participate in a creative, community project, as well as a way for our community to take an interest in their local elections. Madison County Board of Elections looks forward to seeing all the creative submissions.

For more information and additional details about the contest, call 315.366.2231 or visit madisoncounty.ny.gov/boe.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related