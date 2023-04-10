Madison County Courier

Troopers investigate fatal crash in Verona

Apr 10, 2023

On April 8, 2023, at 1:51 a.m., state police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Beacon Light Road just south of Patrick Road in Verona, Oneida County.

Police say a 2018 Subaru Forester operated by Sabrina L. Stafford, 24, of Cold Brook, was northbound on Beacon Light Road at a high rate of speed when the vehicle went off the roadway on the west shoulder, striking a row of trees and coming to rest in the southbound lane of Beacon Light Road.

Stafford was the sole occupant of the vehicle; she was partially ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

State police were assisted at the scene by members of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and Verona Fire Department.

