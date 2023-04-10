National Grid donates to Jessica’s Heroes, Oneida

Representatives from National Grid recently visited the Jessica’s Heroes Foundation in Oneida to present the organization with a $5,000 grant to support newly diagnosed cancer patients experiencing difficulty affording their home energy bills due to their diagnosis.

The Jessica’s Heroes Foundation supports individuals diagnosed with cancer and their caregivers who are unable to work and experiencing financial hardship. The foundation provides funds for food, transportation, co-pays and home energy to those in need. Learn more at jessicasheroesfoundation.com.

Pictured from left are Gwen Sanders, community manager for National Grid; Susan Ross and Amy Ross, co-founders of the Jessica’s Heroes Foundation; and Travis Glazier, customer and community engagement manager for National Grid.

