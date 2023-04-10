Supermarket supports local animal shelters

Price Chopper/Market 32 is supporting local animal shelters by collecting pet food and other pet supplies in high demand at local animal shelters. From April 1 to April 30, 2023, customers will be given the opportunity to place these items into collection bins located in the front of stores.

“Though pets are often beloved members of the family, some animals need help finding their forever homes and families,” said Mona Golub, vice president of public relations and consumer services. “This campaign will help provide support to the local Humane Societies and shelters throughout our footprint that answer that call. And all donations will stay in the areas where they are made.”

Capital Region stores will be collecting for the Capital District Humane Association; all other Price Chopper/Market 32 stores will be collecting for local shelters in their areas and will have the names of those organizations listed on the collection boxes.

