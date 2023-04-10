Local students on SUNY Oswego honor rolls

SUNY Oswego recently recognized several Madison County residents as high academic achievers on its president’s list and deans’ list for the fall 2022 semester.

President’s list students are those attaining semester grade-point averages of 3.8 or higher while carrying required academic credits.

Students on the president’s list include:

Victoria M. Broniszewski, Chittenango, criminal justice, business administration

Lindsey J. Clements, Cazenovia, communication

Kate Donaghue, De Ruyter, human development

Angel M. Hall, Canastota, communication, creative writing

Emma C. Newman, Hamilton, psychology, linguistics

Kyle O. Schnauffer, Chittenango, broadcasting and mass communication

Deans’ list students are those attaining semester grade-point averages between 3.3 and 3.79 while carrying required academic credits.

Students on the deans’ list include:

Marysa N. Avery, Cazenovia, psychology

Floyd M. Brownell, Kirkville, cinema and screen studies

River H. Devine, Canastota, cinema and screen studies

Destiny L. Douglas, Kirkville, childhood education

Alyssa J. Frantz, Cazenovia, psychology

Connor L. Hughes, Cazenovia, psychology

Meghan M. O’Dell, Canastota, childhood education

Paige E. Rollins, Bouckville, childhood education

Abby J. Thompson, Bridgeport, childhood education

McKenzie R. Yousey, Morrisville, zoology

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related