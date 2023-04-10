Local students on SUNY Oswego honor rolls

SUNY Oswego recently recognized several Madison County residents as high academic achievers on its president’s list and deans’ list for the fall 2022 semester.
President’s list students are those attaining semester grade-point averages of 3.8 or higher while carrying required academic credits.
Students on the president’s list include:
- Victoria M. Broniszewski, Chittenango, criminal justice, business administration
- Lindsey J. Clements, Cazenovia, communication
- Kate Donaghue, De Ruyter, human development
- Angel M. Hall, Canastota, communication, creative writing
- Emma C. Newman, Hamilton, psychology, linguistics
- Kyle O. Schnauffer, Chittenango, broadcasting and mass communication
Deans’ list students are those attaining semester grade-point averages between 3.3 and 3.79 while carrying required academic credits.
Students on the deans’ list include:
- Marysa N. Avery, Cazenovia, psychology
- Floyd M. Brownell, Kirkville, cinema and screen studies
- River H. Devine, Canastota, cinema and screen studies
- Destiny L. Douglas, Kirkville, childhood education
- Alyssa J. Frantz, Cazenovia, psychology
- Connor L. Hughes, Cazenovia, psychology
- Meghan M. O’Dell, Canastota, childhood education
- Paige E. Rollins, Bouckville, childhood education
- Abby J. Thompson, Bridgeport, childhood education
- McKenzie R. Yousey, Morrisville, zoology