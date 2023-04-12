Schindler recognized for service to arts industry

Golden President/COO receives NAMTA Hall of Fame award

Golden Artist Colors, Inc., announced that Hamilton resident Barbara Schindler received the NAMTA International Art Materials Association 2023 Hall of Fame Award April 1, 2023, at the NAMTA Creativation Art and Creative Craft Materials Tradeshow in Columbus, Ohio.

The Hall of Fame Award is NAMTA’s highest honor, recognizing those who have been supporters, volunteers and champions of the association.

During the celebration, Schindler was recognized for her enthusiasm in serving NAMTA and the broader fine arts community. From 2010 to 2015, Schindler served on the board of directors for NAMTA, fostering efforts to conduct a triennial Artist Survey, develop art advocacy initiatives and establish strategic and financial planning. She served as president of the board of directors from 2016 through 2017. As a deeply respected leader in the arts world, Schindler’s eagerness to support NAMTA mirrors her dedication and commitment to employee-owned Golden Artist Colors, where she is passionate about leading staff, growing the business, developing corporate strategy and positively impacting the lives and work of countless artists.

“While our entire arts industry celebrates Barbara for all her efforts to promote and strengthen the value of fine arts around the world, we here at Golden Artist Colors celebrate her dedication to a truly values centered leadership every day,” said Golden CEO and co-founder Mark Golden, “one that promotes honesty, openness and a place where respect for all persons is treasured.”

NAMTA is the association for art and creative materials industry members. NAMTA, an international association, strives to provide members with the products, services and information needed to grow and prosper. It is recognized as a leader and unifying force in the support, sustainability and advocacy of the fine art, craft, and creative materials industry. For more information about NAMTA, visit namta.org.

Golden Artist Colors, Inc., is a manufacturer of artist-quality materials, including colors and mediums for painting in acrylic, oil, watercolor and pastel. They are headquartered in Columbus, NY, with a 45,000-square-foot commercial warehouse in Norwich. The company’s 240 employee-owners are committed to producing materials that encourage exploration of form and concept, while assuring quality and archival integrity. The company also manufactures Williamsburg Artist Oil Colors and QoR Artist Watercolors. PanPastel and Sofft Tools are the newest brands in the Golden family. The Custom Lab at Golden serves artists and organizations by formulating materials to fit their needs and purposes. For information about Golden Artist Colors, its commitment to staff and the local community, as well as its comprehensive product offering. For more information about Golden Artist Colors, call 800.959.6543 or visit goldenpaints.com, williamsburgoils.com, qorcolors.com and panpastel.com.

