Sherrill quilt show a feast for the eyes

Want to see more than 100 quilts? Ready for a chance to win a quilt worth more than $1,000? Bring your friends and family to a fun show hosted by the Oneida-based Thread Bears Quilters’ Guild.

Quilt show hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023; and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 7. The show will be held at the Community Activity Club (CAC), 139 E. Hamilton Ave., Sherrill.

Attendees can see colorful bed, wall-hanging, miniature, art quilts, quilted purses and household items; experience a ‘bed-turning,’ where a narrator tells the story or characteristics of older quilts; purchase fabrics, notions and more; enter raffles for themed baskets and “Diamond Jubilee” queen-sized quilt; and engage directly with guild members about displays and quilting techniques.

The guild donates quilts to kidney transplant patients, Honor Flight Syracuse and juvenile, senior and healthcare organizations.

Proceeds from the show help defray expenses for these quilts.

Admission is $6; children under 12 are free. The venue is handicapped-accessible.

For more information, visit Thread Bears Quilters Guild Facebook or contact Tara White at 315.264.3063.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related