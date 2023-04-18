BLOTTER: Oneida Police Dep’t – April 3 to 11, 2023

April 3
- Carley A. Sansone, 36, of Canastota, was arrested on a bench warrant for disorderly conduct. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Wilson Stalin Ona-Timbila, 31, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law charge of possession/consumption of alcohol in public.
- Frank Ilacqua, 60, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law charge of junk vehicle.
April 4
- Matthew R. Hall, 23, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Shawn A. Clark, 23, of Gloversville, was arrested on a bench warrant for third-degree burglary and petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Umran Z. Haider, 32, of Pine Bush, was issued traffic tickets for operating an unregistered motor vehicle and displaying a forged inspection sticker.
April 5
- Jeffrey P. Oster, 60, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law charge of possession/consumption of alcohol in public.
- Frank L. Oster, 57, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law charge of possession/consumption of alcohol in public.
- Phoebie A. Hopkins, 38, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Jessica L. Geary, 44, of Chittenango, was issued an appearance ticket for third-degree criminal trespass.
- Umran Z. Haider, 32, of Pine Bush, was issued an appearance ticket for second-degree criminal impersonation and a traffic ticket for second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
- Lawrence R. Stagliano, 51, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law charge of unlicensed dog.
- William M. Lake, Jr., 70, of Sherrill, was arrested for driving while intoxicated – first offense; he was also issued traffic tickets for drinking alcohol or using cannabis in a motor vehicle, driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 of 1 percent or more or alcohol, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, failure to use designated lane, moved from lane unsafely, failure to keep right and operating a vehicle in violation of conditional license. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Shawn M. Jarvis, 37, of Canastota, was arrested on an arrest warrant for second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Devin M. Simzer, 37, of Blossvale, was arrested on a bench warrant for second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
April 6
- Stashu I. Roberts, 26, of Gloversville, was issued an appearance ticket for fourth-degree grand larceny.
- Kevin D. Revette, 31, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for endangering the welfare of a child.
April 7
- Matthew J. Lamb, 51, of Oneida, was issued traffic tickets for second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, unlicensed operator and no seatbelt.
April 8
- Joseph S. Warcup, 42, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for second-degree falsely reporting an incident, a class E felony.
April 10
- Stephanie J. Winchell, 41, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law charge of unlicensed dog.
- A male juvenile, 17, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for second-degree harassment.
- Tanya J. Millington, 32, of Canastota, was issued traffic tickets for second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and improper entrance to a controlled highway.
April 11
- Ashley D. Emmons, 34, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for endangering the welfare of a child.