Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal crash in Lenox

Members of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 13 in Lenox.

At approximately 4:05 p.m. April 15, 2023, Sheriff’s deputies responded to State Route 13 just south of State Route 31 regarding a serious personal injury accident involving a SUV and a motorcycle.

Police say a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by 47-year-old Robert R. Walker of Vienna was southbound on State Route 13 when it collided with a 2008 Lincoln SUV, operated by Carey Hewitt of Oneida. According to police, the SUV was attempting to turn into the parking lot of a SavOn gas station.

Walker suffered serious injuries as a result of the collision; the passenger on the motorcycle, 42-year-old Alesha Walker, was pronounced dead at Oneida Health Hospital due to injuries sustained in the crash.

The investigation continues.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office asks that any witnesses to the collision contact the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at 315.366.2311.

State Route 13 was closed between State Route 31 and Oneida Valley Road for several hours while the accident was investigated. The roadway has since been reopened.

Sheriff’s Office members were assisted by GLAS Ambulance, Vineall Ambulance, the Canastota Fire Department, the Canastota Police Department, state police and the Oneida Nation Police Department.

