PAC 99 schedule week of April 16, 2023

Apr 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Sherrill city Commission meeting of April 10
  • 9:11 a.m., 2:11 p.m. and 7:11 p.m.: Town of Lenox Board meeting of April 10

Wednesday, April 19

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Madison County Board of Supervisors meeting of April 11
  • 9:17 a.m., 2:17 p.m. and 7:17 p.m.: Historic Insights: John Taibi at Morrisville Public Library April 14 presents “The Racetrack”

Thursday, April 20

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Tomorrow’s World: “Easter, the Untold Story”
  • 9:29 a.m., 2:29 p.m. and 7:29 p.m.: “Feeders and Lakes of the Chenango Canal” with the late Bob Betts, recorded May 6, 2014
  • 10:04 a.m., 3:04 p.m. and 8:04 p.m.: “Hops History and Propagation” with Mike Curtis, recorded May 26, 2014

