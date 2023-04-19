Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold in East Syracuse

The New York Lottery announced a jackpot winning ticket for the April 18 Mega Millions drawing was sold in East Syracuse; the ticket matched five numbers and the Mega Ball and is worth $20 million. The cash value of the jackpot after taxes for an upstate winner is $6.8 million.

The winning numbers for the April 18 drawing are 7-9-15-19-25, and the Mega Ball is 4. The winning ticket was purchased at Church Wine and Liquor at 6430 Kirkville Road, East Syracuse.

This is the second consecutive drawing in which a Mega Millions jackpot winning ticket was sold in New York; there was a winning ticket worth $476 million sold in Ozone Park for the April 14 drawing. That set the record for the highest Mega Millions win in New York.

The winning numbers for the Mega Millions game are drawn from a field of one to 70. The Mega Ball is drawn from a separate field one to of 25. The Mega Millions drawing is televised every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

Winning draw game tickets expire one year from the date of the draw.

