Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

BLOTTER: Oneida Police Dep’t April 12 to 19, 2023

Bymartha

Apr 21, 2023

April 12

  • Kyanne I. Baggett, 24, of Canastota, was arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Jessica L. Cunningham, 41, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Luciano M. Cinquemani, 38, of Oneida, was arrested for second-degree criminal contempt. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Jennie N. Panzica, 19, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for disorderly conduct.
  • Devin J, Smith, 19, of Blossvale, was issued an appearance ticket for disorderly conduct.
  • Michelle M. Lamb, 29, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for disorderly conduct.
  • Michael J. Panzica, 18, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for disorderly conduct.

April 13

  • Bruce A. Joslyn Jr., 39, of Durhamville, was arrested on an arrest warrant for fourth-degree grand larceny, petit larceny and third-degree burglary. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and remanded to Madison County Jail on bail.
  • Jabari G. Prince, 43, of Utica, was issued an appearance ticket for possession/consumption of alcohol in public.
  • Austin T. Johnson, 33, of Fort Plain, was arrested on a bench warrant for third-degree criminal trespass. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Robert J. Howlett, 21, of Oneida, was arrested for second-degree assault with intent to cause injury to an officer/fireman, second-degree criminal impersonation and resisting arrest. He was also arrested on an arrest warrant for second-degree criminal contempt as well as a superior court bench warrant for second-degree strangulation (a class D felony). He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment and to await arraignment at Madison County Court.

April 14

  • Ryan M. Phelps, 29, of Oneida, was arrested for second-degree menacing and second-degree harassment. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Rosemarie Musolino, 28, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for endangering the welfare of a child.
  • William M. Stevens III, 31, of Syracuse, was issued traffic tickets for second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, speed in zone and unlicensed operator.

April 15

  • Ronald L. Forbes III, 33, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

April 16

  • John A. Durr, 27, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for trespass. He was also arrested for third-degree burglary and petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • A juvenile female, 15, was issued a juvenile appearance ticket for obstructing governmental administration.
  • David L. Gallagher, 30, of Wampsville, was arrested for third-degree burglary and petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

April 17

  • Kira A. Stolo, 34, of Rome, was arrested for two counts of third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, criminal possession of precursors of methamphetamine, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal possession of methamphetamine manufacturing material. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Eric S. Eckhardt, 34, of Westernville, was arrested for two counts of third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, criminal possession of precursors of methamphetamine, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal possession of methamphetamine manufacturing material. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Brian A. Ostrander, 37, of Durhamville, was issued a traffic ticket for second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

April 18

  • Carolina R. Tinajero, 26, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for seven counts of all-night parking and six counts of operating an uninspected motor vehicle.
  • Alissa L. Snyder, 21, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for third-degree falsely reporting an incident and filing a false written statement. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Melissa J. Relyea, 28, of Blossvale, was arrested on a bench warrant for petit larceny. She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on her own recognizance.
  • Derek S. Crouse, 47, of Oneida, was issued traffic tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, unlicensed operator and illegal signal (less than 100 feet).
  • Hunter H. Whipple, 27, of Utica, was issued an appearance ticket for third-degree assault.

April 19

  • Brandon M. Budlong, 31, of Rome, was arrested on a bench warrant for petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Harry A. Jackson, 49, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for third-degree assault with intent to cause injury.
  • Robert A. Maroney, 40, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and petit larceny.

By martha

Related Post

Education/STEM Fun & Recreation Top Story

Alumni picnic planned

Apr 20, 2023 martha
Local Top Story

Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold in East Syracuse

Apr 19, 2023 martha
Libraries Top Story

Canastota Library news

Apr 18, 2023 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

BLOTTER: Oneida Police Dep’t April 12 to 19, 2023

Apr 21, 2023
Education/STEM Fun & Recreation Top Story

Alumni picnic planned

Apr 20, 2023
Local Top Story

Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold in East Syracuse

Apr 19, 2023
Libraries Top Story

Canastota Library news

Apr 18, 2023