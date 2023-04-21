BLOTTER: Oneida Police Dep’t April 12 to 19, 2023

April 12
- Kyanne I. Baggett, 24, of Canastota, was arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Jessica L. Cunningham, 41, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Luciano M. Cinquemani, 38, of Oneida, was arrested for second-degree criminal contempt. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Jennie N. Panzica, 19, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for disorderly conduct.
- Devin J, Smith, 19, of Blossvale, was issued an appearance ticket for disorderly conduct.
- Michelle M. Lamb, 29, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for disorderly conduct.
- Michael J. Panzica, 18, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for disorderly conduct.
April 13
- Bruce A. Joslyn Jr., 39, of Durhamville, was arrested on an arrest warrant for fourth-degree grand larceny, petit larceny and third-degree burglary. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and remanded to Madison County Jail on bail.
- Jabari G. Prince, 43, of Utica, was issued an appearance ticket for possession/consumption of alcohol in public.
- Austin T. Johnson, 33, of Fort Plain, was arrested on a bench warrant for third-degree criminal trespass. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Robert J. Howlett, 21, of Oneida, was arrested for second-degree assault with intent to cause injury to an officer/fireman, second-degree criminal impersonation and resisting arrest. He was also arrested on an arrest warrant for second-degree criminal contempt as well as a superior court bench warrant for second-degree strangulation (a class D felony). He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment and to await arraignment at Madison County Court.
April 14
- Ryan M. Phelps, 29, of Oneida, was arrested for second-degree menacing and second-degree harassment. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Rosemarie Musolino, 28, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for endangering the welfare of a child.
- William M. Stevens III, 31, of Syracuse, was issued traffic tickets for second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, speed in zone and unlicensed operator.
April 15
- Ronald L. Forbes III, 33, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
April 16
- John A. Durr, 27, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for trespass. He was also arrested for third-degree burglary and petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- A juvenile female, 15, was issued a juvenile appearance ticket for obstructing governmental administration.
- David L. Gallagher, 30, of Wampsville, was arrested for third-degree burglary and petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
April 17
- Kira A. Stolo, 34, of Rome, was arrested for two counts of third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, criminal possession of precursors of methamphetamine, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal possession of methamphetamine manufacturing material. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Eric S. Eckhardt, 34, of Westernville, was arrested for two counts of third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, criminal possession of precursors of methamphetamine, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal possession of methamphetamine manufacturing material. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Brian A. Ostrander, 37, of Durhamville, was issued a traffic ticket for second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
April 18
- Carolina R. Tinajero, 26, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for seven counts of all-night parking and six counts of operating an uninspected motor vehicle.
- Alissa L. Snyder, 21, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for third-degree falsely reporting an incident and filing a false written statement. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Melissa J. Relyea, 28, of Blossvale, was arrested on a bench warrant for petit larceny. She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on her own recognizance.
- Derek S. Crouse, 47, of Oneida, was issued traffic tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, unlicensed operator and illegal signal (less than 100 feet).
- Hunter H. Whipple, 27, of Utica, was issued an appearance ticket for third-degree assault.
April 19
- Brandon M. Budlong, 31, of Rome, was arrested on a bench warrant for petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Harry A. Jackson, 49, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for third-degree assault with intent to cause injury.
- Robert A. Maroney, 40, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and petit larceny.