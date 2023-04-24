Madison County Courier

PAC 99 schedule week of April 23, 2023

Bymartha

Apr 24, 2023

Tuesday, April 25

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Historic Insights – “Railroading around Kirkland” John Taibi at Clinton Historical Society, April 16
  • 10:04 a.m., 3:04 p.m. and 8:04 p.m.: Oneida Common Council meeting of April 18

Wednesday, April 26

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Village of Canastota Board of Trustees meeting of April 17
  • 10:33 a.m., 3:33 p.m. and 8:33 p.m.: Town of Sullivan Board meeting of April 19

Thursday, April 7

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Tomorrow’s World: “What is Biblical Christianity?”
  • 9:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: Historic Insights – “The Great Race of 1908 – New York to Paris” – with John Taibi at Canastota Public Library April 20

