Eaton couple face sexual assault charges

Apr 28, 2023

Pair arrested following allegations of inappropriate contact with a minor

As part of an ongoing investigation of an Eaton man who was arrested in December 2022 for inappropriate contact with a minor, additional complaint allegations were made.

In March 2023, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint alleging that John T. Latham, 53, of Eaton; and his wife, Danielle J. Latham, 48, also of Eaton, engaged in sexual contact with an underage female between May 2018 and October 2022.

Following a MCSO investigation, John Latham was arrested on single counts of first-degree rape and first-degree criminal sex act, both class B felonies; first-degree sex abuse, a class D felony; third-degree rape and third-degree criminal sex act, both class E felonies; and forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child, both class A misdemeanors.

Danielle Latham was charged with a single count each of third-degree criminal sex act, a class E felony; and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdeameanor.

The Lathams were transported to the Madison County Jail to await arraignment in CAP Court. Anybody with information regarding the above-listed allegations is requested to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (315) 366-2311.

