West Winfield man charged with robbery

On May 1, 2023, at 6 a.m., state police responded to the Mirabito Gas Station at 1 E. Main St., West Winfield, for a reported armed robbery.

The cashier at the store said a man, later identified as 19-year-old Brady R. Lendall of West Winfield, entered the store with a long gun and demanded money; the suspect fled the store on foot after leaving with an undisclosed amount of money.

Troopers and BCI Investigators responded and obtained information regarding the location of the suspect; within about 90 minutes of the initial call, Lendall was taken into custody without incident.

Investigators also located a BB gun at his residence, which was allegedly used in the robbery.

Lendall was charged with first-degree robbery, a class B felony. He was arraigned and remanded to the Herkimer County Jail without bail.

