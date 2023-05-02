Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

West Winfield man charged with robbery

Bymartha

May 2, 2023

On May 1, 2023, at 6 a.m., state police responded to the Mirabito Gas Station at 1 E. Main St., West Winfield, for a reported armed robbery.

The cashier at the store said a man, later identified as 19-year-old Brady R. Lendall of West Winfield, entered the store with a long gun and demanded money; the suspect fled the store on foot after leaving with an undisclosed amount of money.

Troopers and BCI Investigators responded and obtained information regarding the location of the suspect; within about 90 minutes of the initial call, Lendall was taken into custody without incident.

Investigators also located a BB gun at his residence, which was allegedly used in the robbery.

Lendall was charged with first-degree robbery, a class B felony. He was arraigned and remanded to the Herkimer County Jail without bail.

By martha

Related Post

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

BLOTTER: Oneida Police Dep’t April 20 – 30, 2023

May 5, 2023 martha
Fitness, Health & Wellbeing Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Corrections officers needed

May 4, 2023 martha
Letters to the Editor Op-Ed Top Story

LETTERS: Vote Haddad for school board

May 2, 2023 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

BLOTTER: Oneida Police Dep’t April 20 – 30, 2023

May 5, 2023
Fitness, Health & Wellbeing Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Corrections officers needed

May 4, 2023
Letters to the Editor Op-Ed Top Story

LETTERS: Vote Haddad for school board

May 2, 2023
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

West Winfield man charged with robbery

May 2, 2023