Fenner man charged with sexual assault on child

On May 9, 2023, state police in Oneida arrested 54-year-old Alan N. Meacham, Jr., of Fenner, on a charge of predatory sexual assault against a child, a class A-II felony.

State police in Oneida and Morrisville and Madison County Child Protective Services investigated a report stemming from the discovery by a family member of inappropriate sexual messages via Facebook between Meacham and a 13-year-old female.

The 13-year-old female disclosed that the sexual abuse occurred in Fenner between November 2022 and March 2023 while the girl was 12 years old.

Meacham was arraigned in Madison County CAP court and remanded to Madison County Jail without bail.

