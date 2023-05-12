BLOTTER: Oneida Police Dep’t May 5 to 11, 2023

By

May 1

Derek S. Crouse, 47, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.

Jacob J. Bouyea, 25, of Oneida, was arrested for sex offender failure to change address. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

May 2

Tavius A. Desantis, 31, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for fourth-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree criminal mischief (intent to damage property) and fourth-degree criminal mischief (prevent emergency services). He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Paul J. Manzi, 61, of Syracuse, was arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Carl J. Reynolds, 46, of Canastota, was issued traffic tickets for second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, unlicensed operator, operating an uninspected motor vehicle and obstructed plate.

May 3

Prince K. Boateng, 35, of Rome, was arrested for fourth-degree criminal mischief (intent to damage property). He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.

May 6

Michael B. Barker III., 33, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law charge of allowing a dog to run at large.

May 7

A male juvenile, 17, was issued a criminal summons for second-degree harassment.

A female juvenile, 15, was issued a juvenile appearance ticket for petit larceny.

Robert A. Maroney, 40, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.

Jaime L. Kinter, 32, of Vernon, was issued traffic tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and no/inadequate plate lamp.

May 8

Jacob M. Fellows, 24, of Oneida, was issued traffic tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operating an uninspected motor vehicle and no/inadequate stop lamp.

May 9

Harley D. Forbes, 32, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Earl E. Egelston Sr., 55, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for third-degree criminal tampering.

L.D. F. Carter, 29, of Oneida, was arrested for second-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree menacing and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Sara D. Schmitt, 45, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for resisting arrest and second-degree harassment. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

May 10

L.D. F. Carter, 29, of Oneida, was arrested for second-degree criminal contempt. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Floyd V. Curtis Jr., 35, of Canastota, was arrested on a bench warrant for third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal contempt and petit larceny.

May 11

Holly A. Hall, 35, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for public lewdness and three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Mark J. Morey Jr., 39, of Canastota, was arrested on a bench warrant for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Robert A. Maroney, 40, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.

Tyler C. Musacchio, 25, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and a local law violation of open burn.

Bryan A. Musacchio, 41, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and a local law violation of open burn.

