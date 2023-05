On May 11, 2023, at 7:33 p.m., state police in Remsen responded to 10200 Fuller Road, Steuben, for an unresponsive 8-month-old female.

When Troopers arrived, they provided life-saving measures with negative results; the child was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine an official cause of death.

The investigation continues.

