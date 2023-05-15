Big plans for Memorial Day Monday in Eaton

On Memorial Day Monday, the Eaton Museum will host “Old Home Day” and is asking people to visit from all over the area.

Usually dubbed “History Day,” it will mark a special renewed season of the Old Town of Eaton Museum (post-COVID) and will be inviting people to join our museum group and to help us provide family histories to visitors in the future.

The museum group, Friends of the Old Town of Eaton Museum, will be featuring a parade on Main Street (Route 26) at 9 a.m. to honor veterans, followed by a presentation at the Eaton Village Cemetery honoring Sonny Simmons, one of our local veterans.

On the green area on Main Street near the Old Auction Barn will be a history tent with a display of photos from the museum’s collection of people for whom we have no information – we’re hoping the public can help us give them their names.

Also on display will be original pictures of the historic Stone Morse House from the Museum’s Collection. These photos show the interior the way it looked before Mrs. Mott died. There will be history and information on this site and the Morse family. The house has attracted much interest over the past few years and is undergoing revitalization.

The Eaton Cemetery Association will have a display to try and raise funds for the cemetery’s mowing this year. There, you will be able to pick up a free hand-out on the Historic Cemetery with information for a tour provided by Back Street Mary.

Eaton’s Book Barn – Take a Book-Bring a Book – will be open to pick up books for your summer reading.

The 4 Community Cats organization will have some garage sale items for sale, as well as a place to drop off your returnable bottles and cans for its upcoming can drive to help the group raise funds.

For more information, visit 4communitycats.org.

So gather your family information, copy photos and bring copies of genealogy to add to our museum collections; invite relatives, and come out and enjoy the quiet of your “Old Home Town Eaton.”

For more information, visit the Museum’s website at Friends of the Old Town of Eaton Museum or their Facebook page at historystarproduction.com.

