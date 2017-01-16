Herkimer College offering a free range chickens workshop

Herkimer College will be holding a non-credit workshop on owning free-range chickens.

Backyard Chickens will cover the basics of owning your own free-range chickens. Topics include determining whether or not permits are required in your area, choosing suitable varieties, raising chicks, coop and run requirements, feed and nutrition, predators, cold-climate care, chickens in the garden, and waste management. The workshop will be held on

The workshop will be held Saturday, Jan. 28, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The fee is $19. Preregistration is required.

To register, contact the Community Education Office at (315) 574-4003 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For a complete list of non-credit courses, visit www.herkimer.edu/ce/.

