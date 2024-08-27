PAC 99 schedule for the week of Aug. 25, 2024

Tuesday, Aug. 27
- 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: John Taibi at Vernon Historical Society: “My Accordion and Me, a Musical Love Story”
- 9:54 a.m., 2:54 p.m. and 7:54 p.m.: Carnagie Conversations: “Interesting Women of Canastota”
Wednesday, Aug. 28
- 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Historic Insights: Matthew Urtz, Madison County Historian, “An Interview with Harold Wood, WW II Veteran”
- 9:51 a.m., 2:51 p.m. and 7:51 p.m.: Derrick Pratt, Erie Canal Museum, Syracuse, “The Erie Canal and Oneida”
Thursday Aug. 29
- 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: “Emergency Preparedness” with Morgan Pedersen at Morrisville Public Library
- 10:01 a.m., 2:01 p.m. and 8:01 p.m.: CMS and You, “Maternal Health”