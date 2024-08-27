Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Top Story

PAC 99 schedule for the week of Aug. 25, 2024

Bymartha

Aug 27, 2024

Tuesday, Aug. 27

  • 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: John Taibi at Vernon Historical Society: “My Accordion and Me, a Musical Love Story”
  • 9:54 a.m., 2:54 p.m. and 7:54 p.m.: Carnagie Conversations: “Interesting Women of Canastota”

Wednesday, Aug. 28

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Historic Insights: Matthew Urtz, Madison County Historian, “An Interview with Harold Wood, WW II Veteran”
  • 9:51 a.m., 2:51 p.m. and 7:51 p.m.: Derrick Pratt, Erie Canal Museum, Syracuse, “The Erie Canal and Oneida”

Thursday Aug. 29

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: “Emergency Preparedness” with Morgan Pedersen at Morrisville Public Library
  • 10:01 a.m., 2:01 p.m. and 8:01 p.m.: CMS and You, “Maternal Health”

By martha

Related Post

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

AG announces funding to combat youth vaping

Aug 23, 2024 martha
History Top Story Veterans/Military

New York State Military Museum news

Aug 22, 2024 martha
Fun & Recreation History Top Story

Canastota Italian American Festival Aug. 10

Aug 7, 2024 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Top Story

PAC 99 schedule for the week of Aug. 25, 2024

August 27, 2024
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

AG announces funding to combat youth vaping

August 23, 2024
History Top Story Veterans/Military

New York State Military Museum news

August 22, 2024
Fun & Recreation History Top Story

Canastota Italian American Festival Aug. 10

August 7, 2024