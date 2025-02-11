Department of State issues consumer alert

Division of Consumer Protection warns about romance scams

As Valentine’s Day approaches, the New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection is warning New Yorkers about romance scams. Romance scams occur when a criminal uses a fake identity and romantic interest to prey on emotions and trust, manipulate or steal from a victim. In 2024, New Yorkers reported over $25 million lost in connection with romance scams. Romance scams can affect anyone, but some groups are more commonly targeted, such as older adults— and especially widows, widowers and recent divorcees. Romance scams are especially common online since criminals can create fake accounts on many platforms to find potential victims.

“Online dating has become extremely popular in today’s society, making it easier than ever to match with potential partners,” said Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley.“With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, many New Yorkers may be turning to these platforms to find a special someone to share the holiday with. But finding love online can sometimes lead to falling victim to a scam instead. Before you begin your online search for your soulmate, make sure to read our tips from the Division of Consumer Protection so you can spot the common signs of a romance scam and learn how to avoid them.”

Effective February 19, 2025, a new state law goes into effect to help fight fraud on online dating platforms. This new law is designed to strengthen protections for New York consumers who have received and responded to messages from members who have been banned from an online dating platform due to fraud or violation of terms of use. The online dating site must share certain information regarding the ban and scam prevention tips with the affected consumers. This law also requires online dating platforms to delete a user’s data when their membership ends.

The Division of Consumer Protection is providing the following tips to help New Yorkers recognize and avoid romance scams.

Common Signs of a Romance Scam:

Fake Online Profiles: Scammers create the illusion of someone you would be attracted to and trust. They create profiles on many online platforms including social media, dating sites, messaging apps and porn sites. They may find images online to use in their profile to lure unsuspecting victims. They may also create deepfakes – convincing fake images or videos made with AI or photo or video editing software.

Scammers create the illusion of someone you would be attracted to and trust. They create profiles on many online platforms including social media, dating sites, messaging apps and porn sites. They may find images online to use in their profile to lure unsuspecting victims. They may also create deepfakes – convincing fake images or videos made with AI or photo or video editing software. Unexpected Contact: Scammers may reach out online and use a variety of methods to learn about their victims. They will do online research or use the information on your social media profile to tap into your interests and emotions, spark a conversation and build a relationship.

Scammers may reach out online and use a variety of methods to learn about their victims. They will do online research or use the information on your social media profile to tap into your interests and emotions, spark a conversation and build a relationship. Build Trust: Scammers are patient and may communicate for weeks or months until they’ve earned your trust.

Scammers are patient and may communicate for weeks or months until they’ve earned your trust. Unavailable to meet in person: Scammers may propose an in-person meeting, even offering to travel to see you, but then claim a last-minute emergency preventing it from happening. Scammers will often say they are working outside of the country creating a convenient reason not to meet in person. Be suspicious of anyone who says they want to meet but then always makes excuses for why they can’t.

Scammers may propose an in-person meeting, even offering to travel to see you, but then claim a last-minute emergency preventing it from happening. Scammers will often say they are working outside of the country creating a convenient reason not to meet in person. Be suspicious of anyone who says they want to meet but then always makes excuses for why they can’t. Request Money: Scammers often start by requesting small amounts of money and paying it back quickly to build trust. Eventually, the scammers may request a large sum of money, usually as a loan, to be wired to them for things ranging from business investments, property, debts, illness and more. They may even ask for money for airfare so they can visit you. Once they receive the money, the scammer will often ask for more or create a new reason they need to borrow money. This will continue until the victim becomes suspicious, at which point the scammer will usually stop all contact and disappear.

Scammers often start by requesting small amounts of money and paying it back quickly to build trust. Eventually, the scammers may request a large sum of money, usually as a loan, to be wired to them for things ranging from business investments, property, debts, illness and more. They may even ask for money for airfare so they can visit you. Once they receive the money, the scammer will often ask for more or create a new reason they need to borrow money. This will continue until the victim becomes suspicious, at which point the scammer will usually stop all contact and disappear. Fake Cryptocurrency Investment: The FBI has identified a trend in which criminals are increasingly pressuring victims to invest in cryptocurrency. The scam starts as an online relationship, but instead of asking for cash, the scammer convinces the victim to investment in cryptocurrency. To demonstrate the returns on investment, victims are directed to fake websites that trick victims into believing these investment opportunities are legitimate. Once the victim makes a purchase, they are denied the ability to cash out their investments and the scammer vanishes.

The FBI has identified a trend in which criminals are increasingly pressuring victims to invest in cryptocurrency. The scam starts as an online relationship, but instead of asking for cash, the scammer convinces the victim to investment in cryptocurrency. To demonstrate the returns on investment, victims are directed to fake websites that trick victims into believing these investment opportunities are legitimate. Once the victim makes a purchase, they are denied the ability to cash out their investments and the scammer vanishes. Liability: Scammers may convert their victims into unwitting criminals by convincing them to launder and move fraudulent funds, which the victim may then be liable for both financially and potentially criminally.

Tips to Avoid Romance Scams:

If someone you haven’t met in person asks you for money, assume it is a scam, even if they say they need it for an emergency or traumatic life event. Never give or loan money to someone that you have not met in person. Remember that prepaid cards, gift cards and cryptocurrency are all equal to sending cash that you cannot get back. If someone asks for these types of payments, assume it is a scam.

Do not give out personal information to someone online, including payment and banking information, especially if you have not met them before.

Use trusted online dating sites, but still exercise caution. Beware of online interactions that quickly ask you to leave a dating service or social media site to communicate directly.

Be cautious of people you meet online who say they are an American abroad.

Schedule a live video-chat early in the relationship to ensure they are the person they are presenting in their profile. Live video is more difficult to fake than pre-recorded videos or phone calls.

Research anyone in whom you have an interest. Ask questions. Look them up online. Verify details where you can.

Do a reverse image search of the person’s profile picture. If it is linked to another name or details that don’t line up, it’s likely a scam.

Familiarize yourself with privacy settings for all your online platforms and consider limiting who has access to your personal information, contact lists and location.

Turn off or cover your web cameras when you’re not using them.

Don’t keep it a secret. Talk to a friend or relative about online interactions.

