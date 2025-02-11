Madison County Courier

YMCA Ushers In March Madness with 3-Point Contests

Feb 11, 2025

Hot-handed players, grade 6 – adult, are invited to test their shooting skills in the YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley 3-Point Contests.

Saturday, March 1 – Oneida YMCA, 701 Seneca Street:

  • Shooters in grades 6 – 8 compete at 10 am
    • Grades 9 – 12 begin at 11:30 am
    • Adults, 1 pm
    • $20 for YMCA members, $25 for non-members

Register at www.ymcatrivalley.org  by Feb. 15. For more information, contact Zack Skinner at zskinner10290@gmail.com  or call the Oneida Y, 315.363.7788.

Saturday, March 15 – Rome YMCA, 301 W. Bloomfield Street:

  • Competition for shooters ages 12 and up begins at noon
    • $10 for YMCA members, $20 for non-members

Register at www.ymcatrivalley.org  by March 13. For more information, contact Adam Chrisman, achrisman@ymcatrivalley.org, or call the Rome Y, 315.336.3500.

