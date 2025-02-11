Canastota Public Library news

Library announces Linwood Gotte as Artist of the Month

The Canastota Public Library is hosting Linwood Gotte as the February 2025 Artist of the Month; his artwork will be displayed in the Lawson room throughout the month of February.

Each month, the Canastota Public Library has the opportunity to partner with a local artist to display selected pieces of artwork. Gotte will display sketches and paintings all month long, many of which depict local natural wonders.

The exhibition will be available for public viewing through the end of February. The public is welcome to view Gotte’s art during regular library hours in the Lawson Room, located in the basement of library, which is accessible by elevator or stairs at the parking lot entrance. There also are a number of Gotte’s sketches on display on the Main Floor.

The library is located at 102 W. Center St., Canastota.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Mastodon

Spoutible

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related