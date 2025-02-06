Sullivan man charged with menacing police

Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies charged Robert Christie, 71, of Sullivan, with two counts of menacing a police officer (a class D felony) and one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon (a class A misdemeanor) after deputies and state police responded to Smithridge Road, Sullivan, about 12:45 p.m., Feb. 5, 2025, on reports of an in-progress menacing with a firearm.

A 911 caller reported that a man – later identified as Christie – was pointing what appeared to be a rifle at passing vehicles.

Upon arrival, deputies encountered Christie in the driveway of 1161 Smithridge Road and observed what appeared to be a rifle propped up against the garage door of the residence, within his reach. Upon speaking to Christie, he displayed what appeared to be a handgun.

Christie refused to comply with deputies, and a perimeter was established, shutting down Smithridge Road between Moore and Weaver roads. Negotiators made contact with him, and he eventually complied with deputies; he was taken into custody without further incident. The firearms were later learned to be BB guns.

Christie was transported to the Madison County Jail, where he was arraigned in CAP Court and held on $2,500 cash bail.

