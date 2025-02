There will be a Defensive Driving Class sponsored by the Empire Safety Council at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 8 at Holy Family Church, 4343 Peterboro Road, Vernon.

Completion offers up to 10 percent off insurance premiums for three consecutive years. The class is $35, payable in cash or checks made payable to Empire Safety Council.

For more information, contact Mark Smith at 315.941.1760 or madoneidadefdriv@gmail.com.

