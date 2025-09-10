SNHU announces summer 2025 president’s list

Southern New Hampshire University announced the following students have been named to the summer 2025 president’s list:
- Kaylee Bertini and Vincent Lee of Bridgeport
- Philip Cox of Canastota
- Shannon Diefendorf of Chittenango
- Kayla Pittsley of Georgetown
- Rachel Scott and Jennifer Nellis of Oneida
The summer terms run from May to August.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the president’s list.