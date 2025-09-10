Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Top Story

SNHU announces summer 2025 president’s list

Bymartha

Sep 9, 2025

Southern New Hampshire University announced the following students have been named to the summer 2025 president’s list:

  • Kaylee Bertini and Vincent Lee of Bridgeport
  • Philip Cox of Canastota
  • Shannon Diefendorf of Chittenango
  • Kayla Pittsley of Georgetown
  • Rachel Scott and Jennifer Nellis of Oneida

The summer terms run from May to August.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the president’s list.

By martha

Related Post

Top Story

Mammo van to visit Rural Health Council Oct. 16, 2025

Sep 10, 2025 martha
Top Story

Attorney general warns of three-phase scam targeting seniors

Sep 10, 2025 martha
Top Story

City plans groundbreaking ceremony for the former Oneida Hotel site

Sep 9, 2025 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Top Story

Mammo van to visit Rural Health Council Oct. 16, 2025

September 10, 2025
Top Story

Attorney general warns of three-phase scam targeting seniors

September 10, 2025
Top Story

SNHU announces summer 2025 president’s list

September 9, 2025
Top Story

City plans groundbreaking ceremony for the former Oneida Hotel site

September 9, 2025