SNHU announces summer 2025 president’s list

Southern New Hampshire University announced the following students have been named to the summer 2025 president’s list:

Kaylee Bertini and Vincent Lee of Bridgeport

Philip Cox of Canastota

Shannon Diefendorf of Chittenango

Kayla Pittsley of Georgetown

Rachel Scott and Jennifer Nellis of Oneida

The summer terms run from May to August.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the president’s list.

Related