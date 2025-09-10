Mammo van to visit Rural Health Council Oct. 16, 2025

The SUNY Upstate Medical University Hospital mammo van will visit the Madison County Rural Health Council at 2662 State Route 2 E, Unit 1, Cazenovia, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. Transportation may be available for those needing a ride to their mammogram – ask when scheduling.

To schedule an appointment, call 315.464.2588. Appointments can also be requested at upstate.edu/noexcuses. Appointments are recommended for women who want to get a mammogram to ensure they will be seen that day.

To be eligible for a mammogram on the van, women should be 40 years or older, not have had a mammogram in the past 12 months and not be experiencing breast problems.

The mobile mammography program was started through New York state’s “Get Screened, No Excuses” Breast Cancer Initiative and continues with the support of SUNY Upstate Medical University Hospital. The program aims to remove obstacles to breast cancer screening for women in New York. The average rate for screening mammography in New York is 81 percent.

The mammography van is equipped with a state-of-the art 3D digital mammogram system, private exam room, dressing rooms and a waiting room.

Breast cancer occurs in one of eight women; it’s one of the most treatable cancers when detected early. Mammograms—x-rays of the breasts—are the most effective screening procedure for the early signs of breast cancer.

Related