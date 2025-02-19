Madison County Courier

Market 32/Price Chopper news

Feb 19, 2025

Round-Up Fundraiser to Support Special Olympics

Customers Can Round Up Their Change at Checkout to Help Local Athletes

From Sunday, Feb. 16, to Saturday, March 15, Market 32/Price Chopper customers will have the opportunity to help Special Olympics athletes score big by rounding up their change at checkout in all 129 stores. Every dollar raised will help provide the coaching, equipment and opportunities athletes with intellectual disabilities need to go for the gold.

Market 32/Price Chopper will match all donations, up to $10,000.

In March, more than 30 athletes, partners, and coaches from NY, VT, PA, CT, MA, and NH – the six states in which Market 32/Price Chopper operates – will compete as part of Special Olympics USA’s delegation at the 2025 Winter World Games in Turin, Italy.

“Special Olympics fosters inclusion, confidence, and empowerment through sports and community engagement,” said Pam Cerrone, Market 32/Price Chopper director of community relations. “By simply rounding up their change, customers can join us in contributing to life-changing programs that encourage Special Olympics athletes to achieve their dreams, in sports and beyond.”

