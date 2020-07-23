State police arrest man after multi-jurisdictional pursuit

On July 22, 2020, at approximately 10:50 a.m., state police in Troop D engaged in a pursuit with the operator of a stolen vehicle from Utica on State Route 28 in the town of Webb. The suspect, Eric P. Baker, 29, of Pittsford, allegedly assaulted a female at a gas station on Whitesboro Street, then ran her over and dragged her with the vehicle.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where she was treated and released with minor injuries. State police first encountered the stolen car, a 2009 Toyota Camry, on State Route 28 by Moose River Track Road in the town of Webb. Baker was traveling at high speed and forcing cars off the road.

Members of the Town of Webb Police Department attempted to deploy a spike strip device in the Old Forge area; however, Baker avoided it. As the pursuit approached the hamlet of Eagle Bay, troopers terminated their pursuit and members of the Webb and Inlet police departments took over.

As Baker entered the Troop B area, troopers resumed pursuit, which continued onto State Route 30 in the town of Indian Lake after Baker avoided another attempted spike strip deployment in the hamlet of Raquette Lake.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody just before 12 p.m. on State Route 30 in the hamlet of Blue Mountain Lake after he struck two Hamilton County Sheriff’s patrol vehicles. Baker was charged by state police with three counts of third-degree criminal mischief, one count of second-degree reckless endangerment, one count of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and one count of third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer.

He was arraigned in Indian Lake Town Court and turned over to the custody of Utica police, where he was charged and released with appearance tickets.

No one else was injured as a result of the pursuit.

Agencies participating or assisting in the investigation and pursuit included the Utica Police Department, Town of Webb Police Department, Town of Inlet Police Department, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and state Department of Environmental Conservation Police.

