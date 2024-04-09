State Parks warns boaters of spring cold water

The state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation reminds boaters of the dangers of cold water if venturing out early this spring for recreation. OPRHP reminds boaters and paddlers that the water is still very cold and precautions should be taken.

“Even though the calendar has turned to spring, we recommend you protect yourself as the temperature fluctuates during the day, night and on our waterways,” said New York State Parks Commissioner Pro Tempore Randy Simons. “Our top priority is ensuring that New Yorkers and visitors are safe. Please wear a life jacket, insulated clothing and protect your eyes. Our park personnel are welcoming visitors from near and far and want it to be safe and memorable.”

“With spring beginning, it can be easy to forget the unforgivable nature of the cold water,” said OPRHP Director of Marine and Recreational Services Alexi Howland. “Please make a few adjustments to your planning. We look forward to celebrating with you and having a safe and enjoyable day.”

OPRHP reminds park patrons to please keep in mind the following for safe boating:

Research the weather and water conditions before you go. Dress for the water temperature, not the air temperature

Dress in layers and avoid wearing cotton

If you are on or near the water, wear your life jacket

If you are going out on a boat that is less than 21’ in length, you must wear a lifejacket, regardless of age (applicable between Nov. 1 – May 1)

Use the buddy system; make sure someone knows your plans for the day

Carry your cell phone in a water-proof bag, bring a light, whistle or other sound-producing device

Protect your eyes

In 2024, all operators of motorized vessels born on or after Jan. 1, 1978, need to carry a safe boating certificate while operating motorized vessels, including personal watercraft. Starting Jan. 1, 2025, a safety certificate will be required of all operators, regardless of age. In-person and online options are available for earning a certificate. For more information, parks.ny.gov/boating/education.aspx.

The state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation oversees more than 250 parks, historic sites, recreational trails, golf courses, boat launches and more, which saw a record 84 million visits in 2023. For more information on any of these recreation areas, visit parks.ny.gov, download the free NY State Parks Explorer app or call 518.474.0456.

